Senegal’s birth in the 2006 World Cup

Senegal’s trusts of finding a compartment in the 2006 World Cup were managed a genuine blow Monday when striker El Hadji Diouf, the supreme African player of the year, was suspended for the nation’s next three qualifying matches.

Diouf’s discipline came as a consequence of “brutal behaviour” amid a 1-0 quarterfinal misfortune to Tunisia in the African Nations Cup on Saturday.

After Tunisia led the pack on what some said was a questioned objective, Senegalese authorities and a few players, including Diouf, fell off the seat to face arbitrator Ali Bujsaim of the United Arab Emirates.

When the game ended, Diouf had to be restrained, and the referee was led off the field surrounded by several security officials.

The suspension was declared by the Confederation of African Football and will incorporate Senegal’s diversions this midyear against Congo (June 4), Togo (June 18) and Zambia (Aug. 18).

Senegal News, Sports and Politics onto the world soccer scene at the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea. In the wake of vanquishing protecting champion France, 1-0, in the competition’s opening amusement, Senegal achieved the quarterfinals before losing to Turkey in extra minutes.

Ruiz Seeks Flexibility

Cosmic system striker Carlos Ruiz, who was missing from the initial two days of preparing camp a week ago, has made it realized that he might want Major League Soccer to buy his full rights from his Guatemalan club.

Ruiz told rojomania.com, a site dedicated to his club group CSD Municipal in Guatemala, that he no more needs both substances to share the obligation since it blocks the open door for exchange arrangements to Europe.

Twice in the most recent two months, bargains for Ruiz with clubs in the English Premier League went into disrepair.

“I wish to be sold to MLS,” Ruiz told the site, “since beside profiting my group, it benefits me in numerous different ways as well. Everything relies on upon the transactions that happen and the assertion we finish.”

MLS allegedly pays Ruiz about $50,000 a year in pay, a deal considering he has been an alliance most profitable player and objective scoring pioneer, before rewards. City likewise pays Ruiz an undisclosed sum.

Asprilla to China?

Colombian striker Faustino Asprilla, a veteran of the 1994 and ’98 World Cups is planned to touch base in Shanghai this week for a few tryouts with Chinese groups.

Asprilla, 34, who has played for Parma in Italy and Newcastle United in England, is attempting to restore what has been an occasionally splendid vocation.

He is the most recent previous player to give it a go in China, taking after previous England star Paul Gascoigne, who had a tumultuous five-month stay a year ago.

Fast Passes

English Premier League club Chelsea has marked Czech worldwide goalkeeper Petr Cech from French club Rennes for $13 million. Cech will join Chelsea toward the end of the season in June…. Striker Ilhan Mansiz, who scored a brilliant objective at the 2002 World Cup to send Turkey into the elimination rounds, has consented to leave his club, Besiktas, to join Vissel Kobe of the J-League…. Previous Germany champion Mario Basler was suspended for six amusements from Qatar’s national alliance for mishandling a ref, the al-Watan daily paper reported.