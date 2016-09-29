Senegal’s vigorously forested southern area of Casamance will have no tree cover left by 2018 if unlawful logging driven by Chinese interest is not tended to, a Senegalese biologist cautioned on Thursday.

Gambian lumberjacks have since quite a while ago profit by remiss oversight of the territory’s backwoods to take prized rosewood timber over the fringe into the Gambia before trading the logs to China.

Biologist Haidar El Ali, a previous domain clergyman, said the lumberjacks’ exercises had “achieved a final turning point,” talking at a question and answer session in Dakar in the interest of the ecological gathering he heads, Oceanium. A reporting outing to the area by Oceanium caught pictures of a mystery outskirt market demonstrating the conspiracy of Senegalese and Gambian lumberjacks and Chinese mediators, he said.

Senegal’s last forests disappear soon

“Senegal has lost more than a million trees since 2010 while farmers in Gambia have pocketed $238 million exporting the wood to China where the desire for furniture has exploded in the last few years,” he added.

Chinese customs data shows the Gambia was the second largest exporter of rosewood in 2015. Nigeria, which ranked top, exported almost four times as much.

El Ali said trafficking had become so lucrative that he had observed “Senegalese migrants coming back from Europe to chop down this wood because it is so valuable.”

The ecologist accused the Senegal News, Sports and Politics of failing to do enough to tackle the problem and enforce the law, which states that exporting timber is illegal in Senegal.

A look behind illegal timber trafficking in Senegal

“Individuals cut trees in view of neediness; however this is not the arrangement. It will bring about everybody issues later on,” clarifies Toumboul. “Without the woodland, we can’t live regularly. We can utilize it for gathering and offering nourishment, and it shields us from environmental change.”

Senegal: Environmental Protection Meets Peacebuilding

Each night, Toumboul Sané drives a gathering of volunteers who watch more than 1,200 sections of land of woodland in Senegal’s Casamance locale. By standing watchman, they are ensuring trees—one of the district’s most significant assets—from poachers.

“When you stop somebody around evening time in the woodland, there isn’t security and the volunteers have constrained correspondence,” says Toumboul. “There’s likewise the stormy season that makes it troublesome.”

Their patrols are frequently extraordinarily dwarfed by poachers, yet this doesn’t stop them. Amid one night, a couple of dozen group volunteers working with neighbourhood powers seized 512 illicitly logged tree trunks.

The impetus for their work is a system called SCOPE, or fortifying group open doors for peace and fairness. Bolstered by Catholic Relief Services, SCOPE acquires individuals the district together to work for a shared objective.